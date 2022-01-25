Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Edens has filed plans to redevelop the North DeKalb Mall in suburban Atlanta into a massive mixed-use property Plans for the 76-acre site in Decatur, Ga, call for 1,700 apartment units, 100 townhomes, 300,000 square feet...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group and Alta Developers are building the 55-story Casa Bella residential condominium property in Miami The 312-unit property is being built at 1400 Biscanye Blvd in the city’s Arts & Entertainment...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Quadrant Investment Properties and FCP has plans to build a 120,286-square-foot office project in Dallas’ Design District The 10-story building, which is being called Thirteen Thirty Three, is being built...
Dallas Business Journal Work has started on the latest phase of the DFW Commerce Center business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures is developing the latest phase, with three buildings at 2501, 2701 and 2801 South...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Duball LLC, Daiwa House Group and Lenkin Co will break ground in the second quarter on St Elmo, a 276-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md Eagle Bank provided $8555 million of financing for the 22-story...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has proposed building a 32-story apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Development Review Committee...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors has bought a 23-acre development site at 10701 Hambright Road in Huntersville, NC, for $24 million The Charlotte, NC, developer plans to build a 225,000-square-foot industrial building on the site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has proposed building a two-building industrial project totaling about 900,000 square feet in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The property is being planned for a site along West University Drive,...