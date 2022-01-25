Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has sold I20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial property in DeSoto, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas A joint venture of Triumph Capital Group and Abilia of Mexico City bought the property at...
New York Post An SL Green Realty Corp unit has been hired by lenders led by Natixis to service the roughly $800 million of debt against the Times Square Edition hotel at 20 Times Square in Manhattan The financing has been in default and is slated...
Essex Property Trust has paid $476 million, or $386,991/unit, for Canvas, a 123-unit apartment property in Seattle The San Mateo, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Goodman Real Estate of Seattle, which was represented by Berkadia The...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $656 million, or $276,793/unit, for the 237-unit Villas at Ridgeview Falls apartment property in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kan The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager bought the...
A venture of UIP Cos and Churchill Living has paid $213 million, or $710,000/unit, for the 300-unit Millennium apartment property across from Amazoncom Inc’s new headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The venture bought the 19-story building,...
Gelt Inc has paid $156 million, or $575,645/unit, for Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Holland Partner Group and North America Sekisui...
South Florida Business Journal Arena Capital has paid $17 million, or about $195,402/unit, for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with a total of 87 units in West Palm Beach, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the portfolio from Philips...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment fund sponsored by Crow Holdings has bought the Sylvan Thirty mixed-use complex in Dallas An affiliate of Oaxaca Interests of Dallas was the seller The sales price was not disclosed The property, at Fort...
AVG Partners has paid $261 million, or nearly $387/sf, for 55 Corporate Drive, a 675,000-square-foot office complex in Bridgewater, NJ, that houses Sanofi US Services Inc’s headquarters The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which specializes in...