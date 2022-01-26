Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Parmenter Realty Partners has bought the Fairways Office Center, a three-building property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $8115 million, or about $35959/sf The Atlanta investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Palm Holdings has bought the Element Miami International Airport hotel in Miami for $1995 million, or about $95,455/room The Toronto investor acquired the 209-room property from Peachtree Hotel Group of Atlanta Access...
Dwight Capital has provided $608 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 288-unit Coppermine Run in Herndon, Va The mortgage allowed the property’s owner, Clark Realty...
TIAA has provided $913 million of mortgage financing against Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The loan helped fund Gelt Inc’s $156 million purchase of the eight-story property from a venture of Holland Partner...
New York Post An SL Green Realty Corp unit has been hired by lenders led by Natixis to service the roughly $800 million of debt against the Times Square Edition hotel at 20 Times Square in Manhattan The financing has been in default and is slated...
A venture of UIP Cos and Churchill Living has paid $213 million, or $710,000/unit, for the 300-unit Millennium apartment property across from Amazoncom Inc’s new headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The venture bought the 19-story building,...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $31845 million of financing against a portfolio of six apartment properties with 1,494 units owned by Carter Multifamily Carter, a Tampa, Fla, investment manager, had purchased the properties from different sellers,...
Principal Financial has provided $35 million of financing for Randall Group Inc’s $71 million, or $398,876/unit, purchase of Heather Lodge, a 178-unit apartment property in Happy Valley, Ore The Portland, Ore, investment firm purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arden Group has paid $10629 million, or $333/sf, for 136 Center, a two-building office property with 318,832 square feet in Draper, Utah The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property through its...