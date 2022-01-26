Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Parmenter Realty Partners has bought the Fairways Office Center, a three-building property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $8115 million, or about $35959/sf The Atlanta investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has sold Logistics Center at McKinney, a 129,914-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor sold the property, at 3601 North McDonald St to AC Industrial LLC of...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has sold the Arboretum Village retail center with more than 95,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor sold the property to Brixmor Property Group of New York The sales price was not disclosed Arboretum Village...
Brookfield Asset Management Inc has agreed to sell 111 extended-stay hotels under the WoodSpring Suites brand to a venture of Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group for $15 billion, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal The...
South Florida Business Journal Palm Holdings has bought the Element Miami International Airport hotel in Miami for $1995 million, or about $95,455/room The Toronto investor acquired the 209-room property from Peachtree Hotel Group of Atlanta Access...
A venture of SKS Realty Partners and MRK Partners has paid $511 million, or $258,081/unit, for the 198-unit Amber Commons apartment property in Gaithersburg, Md SKS is a Rockville, Md, investor that targets apartment properties in the Mid-Atlantic...
Westcore has paid $541 million, or $13358/sf, for Halsey Business Park, a 405,000-square-foot industrial property in Gresham, Ore The San Diego investor purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Halsey...
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has sold I20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial property in DeSoto, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas A joint venture of Triumph Capital Group and Abilia of Mexico City bought the property at...