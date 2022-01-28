Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...
South Florida Business Journal Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has sold an $8275 million loan against a 127,000-square-foot retail property at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla An affiliate of PB Properties of Los Angeles bought...
Louisville Business First Bixby Land Co has paid $43 million, or $13320/sf, for the Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a 322,831-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The Newport Beach, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Hunt Midwest...
Dallas Morning News Newport Capital Partners has bought Lewisville West, a 129,129-square-foot retail property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the grocery-anchored property, which sits at the northwest corner...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions has broken ground on more than 300,000 square feet of cold-storage and office space in the Connection Business Park in San Antonio Plans call for more than 294,500 square feet of...
Dallas Morning News Ground is expected to break in May on the first phase of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use project in Carrollton, Texas A joint venture of Integral and Koa Partners is developing the property, which is being planned for the...
REBusiness Online Tides Equities has paid $51 million, or $207,317/unit, for Cove on 44th, a 246-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Pro Residential, Northmarq brokered the deal for the seller and...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $342 million, or $300,000/unit, for Bloom 24, a 114-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Highline Property Group of Denver, which had acquired it in 2019...
Gelt Inc has paid $26 million, or $44,982/unit, for the 578-unit self-storage center at 4441 Cloud Ave in La Crescenta, Calif, about 15 miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from a seller that was represented by...