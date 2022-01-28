Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal NASCAR is teaming up with Hillwood Development Co to build a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Daytona Beach, Fla The motor sports giant and the Dallas developer are building the property at the intersection of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Shorenstein has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The 23-story property, dubbed 110 East, is being built next to the East/West Station on the Lynx Blue...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Strat Ventures and Zeme Capital has paid $204 million, or $523,076/unit for Lyric No 39, a 39-unit apartment property in Denver Strat and Zeme, both of Denver, purchased the property from its developer, Alpine...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions has broken ground on more than 300,000 square feet of cold-storage and office space in the Connection Business Park in San Antonio Plans call for more than 294,500 square feet of...
Dallas Morning News Ground is expected to break in May on the first phase of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use project in Carrollton, Texas A joint venture of Integral and Koa Partners is developing the property, which is being planned for the...
REBusiness Online Tides Equities has paid $51 million, or $207,317/unit, for Cove on 44th, a 246-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Pro Residential, Northmarq brokered the deal for the seller and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors is developing the Corey Landing mixed-use complex in St Pete Beach, Fla The project, which is being planned for a nearly 39-acre site along Corey Avenue, will have 243 apartment units, 12,000 square...
The Registry A venture of Trammell Crow Co and CBRE has broken ground on Tracy 205 Logistics Center, a 606,343-square-foot industrial property in Tracy, Calif The property is being built on a 293-acre site at 1205 and 1207 East Grant Line Road,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Doran Cos and Perkins Levin has broken ground on Second and Lowry, a 209-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The property’s development site is at the corner of NE Lowry Avenue and NE Second...