Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors is considering pursuing foreclosure of the $136 million mortgage against Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in the city of Poughkeepsie in New...
The appraised value of the Florence Mall in Cincinnati’s Kentucky suburbs has declined further, to $471 million from $581 million a year ago A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for an $894...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...
Chicago's central business district last year suffered 25 million square feet of negative absorption, or the vacancy of previously occupied space That's a record for the city, according to MB Real Estate, and compares to the 14 million sf of...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
The country's Sunbelt region saw outsized increases in multifamily rents last year, driven by inmigration Developers simply couldn't keep up with demand in the area Investors, meanwhile, have driven property valuations skyward Demand is expected to...
The construction pipeline for hotel rooms in the United States declined in size in the fourth quarter by 10 percent to 581,953 when compared to a year earlier, according to Lodging Econometrics The Portsmouth, NH, advisory company said the number of...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $1651 billion of equity from investors last year through September, according to a tally by Blue Vault Partners Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, meanwhile, raised $364 billion The two accounted...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...