KC Venture Group LLC has paid $616 million, or $266,667/unit, for the 321-unit Marquee apartment property in Minneapolis The Leawood, Kan, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, Reuter Walton Development of St Louis Park, Minn,...
StoneBridge Investments has paid $562 million, or $232,231/unit, for the 242-unit Haven at Patterson Place apartment complex in Durham, NC The Washington, DC, developer bought the 20-year-old property, at 5110 Old Chapel Hill Road, from FCP, also of...
The New York investor bought the 29-story building from a venture of White Oak Realty Partners and Angelo, Gordon and Co It capitalized its purchase with equity raised through the CrowdStreet platform, plus $103 million of debt provided by Citibank...
St Louis Business Journal A venture led by Crescent Investment Group has paid $40 million, or $6079/sf, for USBank Plaza, a 658,000-square-foot office property in downtown St Louis The Atlanta investor purchased the 36-story property from USBank in...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought the Delaney, a 240-unit apartment property in Concord, NC, for $5685 million, or $236,875/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 4600 MBA Court, from RST...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pre-sale is underway for units at the 42-story Art House residential condominium building in St Petersburg, Fla Kotler Urban, a Delray Beach, Fla, developer, is building the 244-unit property at 200 Central Ave Condos will...
Dallas Morning News Sync Residential has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 694 units in the Dallas area Trammell Crow Residential developed and sold both properties Prices paid for them were not known The properties are Alexan...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Property Trust has paid $777 million, or about $287,778/unit, for the 270-unit Grande Oaks apartment property in Roswell, Ga The Greenwich, Conn, REIT bought the three-story complex, at 100 Legacy Oaks Circle,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the 386-unit Decatur Highlands in Decatur, Ga, about eight miles northeast of Atlanta, for $1198 million, or about $310,363/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, company purchased the apartment...