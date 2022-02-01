Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The venture between RXR Realty and David Werner that owns 5 Times Square, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan, has started its hunt for a $15 billion mortgage to refinance the 39-story building It has hired Eastdil...
AZ Big Media A venture of Related Group and PGIM Real Estate has broken ground on Raintree Multifamily, a 192-unit apartment project in Scottsdale, Ariz The five-story development is being built on a 32-acre site at the intersection of Northsight...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pre-sale is underway for units at the 42-story Art House residential condominium building in St Petersburg, Fla Kotler Urban, a Delray Beach, Fla, developer, is building the 244-unit property at 200 Central Ave Condos will...
Austin Business Journal A venture led by Inspire Real Estate Development LLC of Austin, Texas, has broken ground on Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project near that Texas city The property is being built northeast of West Palmer Lane and...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has started construction on The Farm mixed-use project in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 135 acres along State Highway 121 It recently...
REBusiness Online Mia Rose Holdings will break ground in the second quarter on the Station at St Peters Luxury Living, a 180-unit apartment property in St Peters, Mo The Chesterfield, Mo, developer is constructing the five-building property at the...
Dekel Capital has arranged $116 million of permanent financing against a portfolio of six office buildings in Las Vegas owned by Moonwater Capital The 10-year mortgage was provided by Citi Real Estate Funding and Barclays Capital Real Estate Inc It...
Multi-Housing News Kensington Investment has broken ground on Astra Tower, a 372-unit apartment property in downtown Salt Lake City The Boston investor and developer is building the 40-story property at 200 South State St It’s expected to be...
Commercial Property Executive Graphite Bio has agreed to pre-lease 85,165 square feet of office space at Nexus on Grand, a 148,500-sf office property that’s under construction in San Francisco The gene therapy company will occupy three floors...