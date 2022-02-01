Log In or Subscribe to read more
MSD Partners has provided $725 million of financing for the construction of the 73-unit Altura Bayshore residential condominium property that the Ronto Group is developing in Tampa, Fla The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Ronto, a Naples,...
Dekel Capital has arranged $116 million of permanent financing against a portfolio of six office buildings in Las Vegas owned by Moonwater Capital The 10-year mortgage was provided by Citi Real Estate Funding and Barclays Capital Real Estate Inc It...
Parkview Financial has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Halo, a proposed 949-unit apartment complex in Newark, NJ,’s Central Ward on the western edge of the city’s downtown The first phase...
Hartford Business Journal BlueTriton Brands Inc, formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America, has agreed to fully lease a 279,256-square-foot industrial property at 18 Craftsman Road in East Windsor, Conn The bottled water producer will move into...
Square Mile Capital Management said it made $31 billion of loan commitments in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever The heavy quarter pushed its volume for the year to $64 billion The New York investment manager, with about $115...
Centennial Bank has provided $25 million of financing for the construction of a 252-room Sheraton hotel at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto, Fla, which is roughly 50 miles south of Tampa, Fla The hotel, at 600 US Highway 41 North, is...
Gantry has arranged a $2625 million Fannie Mae loan against the Biltmore-Beaumont Apartments, with 270 units in Spokane, Wash The loan, which requires only interest payments for a spell before amortizing on a 30-year term, carries a floating coupon...
Bank OZK and Starwood Property Trust have provided a total of $360 million of financing for the construction of 1001 South Broad St, a proposed mixed-use property in South Philadelphia The property, which is being developed in phases, will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture of David Werner Real Estate Investments, SJP Properties and Onyx Partners that paid $210 million, or $371/sf, for 111 River St, a 566,215-square-foot office property in Hoboken, NJ, received a...