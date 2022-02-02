Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Hilti Group has agreed to lease 485,000 square feet of distribution and office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The global tool and construction equipment company is leasing two buildings in the Bison Grove...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc last year increased real estate under management by nearly 50 percent, to $27947 billion from $18719 billion in 2020 But real estate is just one of four segments in which the New York...
Commercial Property Executive Graphite Bio has agreed to pre-lease 85,165 square feet of office space at Nexus on Grand, a 148,500-sf office property that’s under construction in San Francisco The gene therapy company will occupy three floors...
A total of 39 CMBS hotel loans with a balance of $37718 million that were resolved last year generated proceeds that resulted in an average capitalization rate of 1184 percent, according to analysis by Trepp Inc Loans that were resolved were...
Hartford Business Journal BlueTriton Brands Inc, formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America, has agreed to fully lease a 279,256-square-foot industrial property at 18 Craftsman Road in East Windsor, Conn The bottled water producer will move into...
Charlotte Business Journal Prime Beverage Group has agreed to lease a 331,385-square-foot industrial building at 12800 Jamesburg Drive in Huntersville, NC The building that the Kannapolis, NC, beverage company is leasing is part of the NorthCross...
Chicago's central business district last year suffered 25 million square feet of negative absorption, or the vacancy of previously occupied space That's a record for the city, according to MB Real Estate, and compares to the 14 million sf of...
Baltimore Business Journal CareFirst has agreed to extend its lease for 215,000 square feet of office space at Canton Tower, a 481,000-sf office property in Baltimore The health insurance company will continue to occupy seven floors of the property,...
REBusiness Online Chicagoland Quad Cities Express has agreed to lease an additional 89,000 square feet at 3-9 Timber Court, a 320,722-sf industrial property in Bolingbrook, Ill The transportation and warehousing company had already leased 90,000 sf...