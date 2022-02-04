Log In or Subscribe to read more
BusinessNorthcom An affiliate of Shiprock Management has acquired the 142-unit ENDI Apartments in Duluth, Minn The local company purchased the property from Lift Bridge Partners LLC, which was represented by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed,...
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...
St Louis Business Journal A venture led by Crescent Investment Group has paid $40 million, or $6079/sf, for USBank Plaza, a 658,000-square-foot office property in downtown St Louis The Atlanta investor purchased the 36-story property from USBank in...
REBusiness Online Mia Rose Holdings will break ground in the second quarter on the Station at St Peters Luxury Living, a 180-unit apartment property in St Peters, Mo The Chesterfield, Mo, developer is constructing the five-building property at the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $197 million, or $136,805/unit, for the 144-unit Ridgebrook Apartments in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 11 miles north of Minneapolis The Miami investment manager, co-founded by...
REBusiness Online Opus Group has broken ground on a 275,401-square-foot industrial property at 15100 Eight Mile Road in Oak Park, Mich, about 15 miles northwest of Detroit The Minnetonka, Minn, developer expects the property to be completed in...
Louisville Business First Bixby Land Co has paid $43 million, or $13320/sf, for the Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a 322,831-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The Newport Beach, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Hunt Midwest...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Davis has paid $45 million, or $41712/sf, for three medical-office properties that total 107,883 square feet in CityPlace, a 100-acre mixed-use development in Woodbury, Minn The seller was not disclosed The...