South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has paid $1325 million, or about $21782/sf, for the 60,831-square-foot distribution facility at 7481 Riviera Blvd in Miramar, Fla The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the industrial property from...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield Cos has broken ground on Avida Aventura, a 266-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Chicago developer is building the eight-story property at 19401 West Dixie Highway in the city’s Ojus...
Dallas Morning News Furniture retailer Arhaus is looking to lease an industrial building with more than 490,000 square feet in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Boston Heights, Ohio, company would use the property, on...
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of White Point Partners, MRP Realty and Barings is building a 400,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The property is being built on a 12-acre development site at 1728 South Blvd, which the venture...
Dallas Morning News McKinley Packaging is developing its new box plant with more than 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Lancaster, Texas, about 14 miles south of downtown Dallas The paper and packaging company is building the property on...
Houston Business Journal MetroNational has started work on a $20 million renovation of Memorial City Plaza, a three-building office complex in Houston’s Memorial City neighborhood The Houston developer had built the property in the 1980s and...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Chandler, a 420-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Miami developer is building the property at 2375 West Frye Road, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix It will have two swimming pools,...