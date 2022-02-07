Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co, has proposed building an 18-story apartment property in Dallas The proposal has been submitted to the city’s Economic Development Committee, which is also...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield Cos has broken ground on Avida Aventura, a 266-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Chicago developer is building the eight-story property at 19401 West Dixie Highway in the city’s Ojus...
Dallas Morning News The Jacobson Cos has bought the Morado Plano mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles-based company acquired the complex, at 1009 14th St in Plano’s historic downtown district, from its...
Dallas Morning News Furniture retailer Arhaus is looking to lease an industrial building with more than 490,000 square feet in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Boston Heights, Ohio, company would use the property, on...
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of White Point Partners, MRP Realty and Barings is building a 400,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The property is being built on a 12-acre development site at 1728 South Blvd, which the venture...
Dallas Morning News McKinley Packaging is developing its new box plant with more than 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Lancaster, Texas, about 14 miles south of downtown Dallas The paper and packaging company is building the property on...