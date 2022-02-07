Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ventas Inc has bought Mangrove Bay, a 155-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $4123 million, or $266,000/unit The Chicago health insurance company acquired the property from Blackstone Group, which had...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Prologis has sold a portfolio of 13 industrial buildings with a combined 103 million square feet in the Pompano Business Park in South Florida for $2392 million, or about $23223/sf The San...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Maven Development Group is planning to build a 349-unit apartment property at 250 Fremont Ave North in Minneapolis The local developer will demolish two retail properties on the project’s 25-acre...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor last March announced that it had signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District,...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Residential has sold Reserve at Lone Oak, a 200-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston limited liability company sold the two-story property, at 20005 Liedecke Road, to GV&A Real Estate Investments...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co, has proposed building an 18-story apartment property in Dallas The proposal has been submitted to the city’s Economic Development Committee, which is also...