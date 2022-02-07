Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor last March announced that it had signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District,...
Banco Popular has provided $40 million of financing against the Palm Plaza shopping center, with 90,621 square feet in Miami Lakes, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Terranova Corp of Miami, to retire a $20 million loan that PNC Bank...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...
Sacramento Business Journal Stag Industrial Inc has paid $28 million, or $11691/sf, for the 239,500-square-foot industrial property that is being constructed at 3525 Carlin Drive in West Sacramento, Calif, about seven miles southwest of the...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Chandler, a 420-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Miami developer is building the property at 2375 West Frye Road, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix It will have two swimming pools,...