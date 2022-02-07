Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Roers Cos is planning to build a 240-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, Fla The Minnetonka, Minn, developer recently paid $105 million for a 22-acre site that’s part of Two Rivers Ranch, a privately held...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor last March announced that it had signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District,...
REBusiness Online Trigo Quality Solutions has agreed to lease 102,377 square feet of industrial space at 2430 East Walton Blvd in Auburn Hills, Mich, about 30 miles north of Detroit The company, which provides operational solutions for the...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Residential has sold Reserve at Lone Oak, a 200-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston limited liability company sold the two-story property, at 20005 Liedecke Road, to GV&A Real Estate Investments...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co, has proposed building an 18-story apartment property in Dallas The proposal has been submitted to the city’s Economic Development Committee, which is also...
Crain’s Chicago Business PGIM Real Estate is offering for sale Marshfield Plaza, a 259,400-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Newark, NJ, investment management company hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to sell for $40...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...