Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Roers Cos is planning to build a 240-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, Fla The Minnetonka, Minn, developer recently paid $105 million for a 22-acre site that’s part of Two Rivers Ranch, a privately held...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Maven Development Group is planning to build a 349-unit apartment property at 250 Fremont Ave North in Minneapolis The local developer will demolish two retail properties on the project’s 25-acre...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor last March announced that it had signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District,...
Banco Popular has provided $40 million of financing against the Palm Plaza shopping center, with 90,621 square feet in Miami Lakes, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Terranova Corp of Miami, to retire a $20 million loan that PNC Bank...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Residential has sold Reserve at Lone Oak, a 200-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston limited liability company sold the two-story property, at 20005 Liedecke Road, to GV&A Real Estate Investments...