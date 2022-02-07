Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Residential has sold Reserve at Lone Oak, a 200-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston limited liability company sold the two-story property, at 20005 Liedecke Road, to GV&A Real Estate Investments...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co, has proposed building an 18-story apartment property in Dallas The proposal has been submitted to the city’s Economic Development Committee, which is also...
Ridge Capital in the past two months has paid $1895 million for three apartment properties with 539 units and a 52,000-square-foot office property in the suburbs of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment firm partnered with Contrarian Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties Group last year invested $16 billion in 14 apartment properties with 4,700 units – its most active year ever and more than its target of $15 billion It also compares with the nearly $1...
The volume of CMBS loans to have been defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, jumped by 57 percent last year to $91 billion from $58 billion in 2020, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency Last year's volume compares with...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has paid $1325 million, or about $21782/sf, for the 60,831-square-foot distribution facility at 7481 Riviera Blvd in Miramar, Fla The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the industrial property from...
Dallas Morning News The Jacobson Cos has bought the Morado Plano mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles-based company acquired the complex, at 1009 14th St in Plano’s historic downtown district, from its...
Dallas Morning News Furniture retailer Arhaus is looking to lease an industrial building with more than 490,000 square feet in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Boston Heights, Ohio, company would use the property, on...
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has paid $336 million, or nearly $181/sf, for the Shelton Square shopping center, with 186,000 square feet in Shelton, Conn The Greenwich, Conn, REIT said the property, which sits on a 20-acre site at 875 Bridgeport...