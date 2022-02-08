Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business DRW Holdings has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago, where the trading firm already leases 200,000 sf Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease, while...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gruene Real Estate and Weber & Co is offering for sale the recently built Intermodal Commerce Park, with more than 14 million square feet in Haslet, Texas, about 165 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the...
Crain’s New York Business The Holiday Inn FiDi is being offered for sale by its owner, Chinese developer Jubao Xie The owner is asking $187 million, or $380,081/unit, for the 492-room hotel, dubbed the world’s tallest Holiday Inn, at 50...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Maven Development Group is planning to build a 349-unit apartment property at 250 Fremont Ave North in Minneapolis The local developer will demolish two retail properties on the project’s 25-acre...
REBusiness Online Trigo Quality Solutions has agreed to lease 102,377 square feet of industrial space at 2430 East Walton Blvd in Auburn Hills, Mich, about 30 miles north of Detroit The company, which provides operational solutions for the...
Crain’s Chicago Business PGIM Real Estate is offering for sale Marshfield Plaza, a 259,400-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Newark, NJ, investment management company hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to sell for $40...
BusinessNorthcom An affiliate of Shiprock Management has acquired the 142-unit ENDI Apartments in Duluth, Minn The local company purchased the property from Lift Bridge Partners LLC, which was represented by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed,...
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...
REBusiness Online Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a 216-unit apartment property in Springdale, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 11911 Sheraton Lane, about 17 miles north of Cincinnati It will include a swimming pool,...