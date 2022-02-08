Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
Simon Property Group last December paid $116 billion to retire, through defeasance, $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine properties The loans, which were set to mature this year or next, paid a weighted average coupon of 373 percent Meanwhile,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gruene Real Estate and Weber & Co is offering for sale the recently built Intermodal Commerce Park, with more than 14 million square feet in Haslet, Texas, about 165 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Wood Partners is offering for sale Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The Atlanta developer hired JLL to market the property, which was built in 2017 The 34-story complex, at 801 South Financial...
Two sizable CMBS loans that had been classified as delinquent in December were reclassified as being current last month, helping to sharply reduce the volume of loans that are more than 30-days late to $238 billion from $2574 billion...
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...
The volume of CMBS loans to have been defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, jumped by 57 percent last year to $91 billion from $58 billion in 2020, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency Last year's volume compares with...
Crain’s Chicago Business PGIM Real Estate is offering for sale Marshfield Plaza, a 259,400-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Newark, NJ, investment management company hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to sell for $40...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...