Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Tampa Bay Business Journal EQT Exeter has bought the Refresco Beverages warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $3925 million, or about $10780/sf RealOp Investments sold the 364,084-square-foot industrial property, at 5210 South 16th Ave, which it...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
The Real Deal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has refinanced the 110 industrial properties in its portfolio with $415 million of mezzanine financing from Clarion Partners The 157 million-square-foot portfolio has properties in 15 states in...
An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the Jack, a 146,000-square-foot industrial property in downtown Seattle JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan Urban Visions, a local...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
Cincinnaticom A venture of NorthPointe Group and PLK Communities is planning to build Veridian Delhi Towne Square, a 180-unit apartment property in Delhi Township, Ohio, about six miles west of Cincinnati The project will be built at 5025 Delhi...
Charlotte Business Journal Indus Realty Trust Inc has purchased a 216,615-square-foot industrial building at 782 Paragon Way in Rock Hill, SC, for $236 million, or about $10895/sf An affiliate of Lightstone sold the property, which is in the...