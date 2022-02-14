Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has refinanced the 110 industrial properties in its portfolio with $415 million of mezzanine financing from Clarion Partners The 157 million-square-foot portfolio has properties in 15 states in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has drawn roughly 2,400 attendees to its annual commercial/multifamily convention, which is being held at San Diego’s Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel today through...
Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $260 million of financing against the East Market mixed-use complex in Philadelphia’s Center City area The financing allowed the property’s owner, a venture of National Real Estate Advisors LLC...
Commercial Observer More than four years after announcing plans to build a luxury condominium project on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Extell Development has lined up $967 million of construction financing for the 69-story property Bank OZK, the...
First Citizens Bank has provided $51 million of financing to facilitate 29th Street Capital’s purchase of the 240-unit Oceana Apartments in Avondale, Ariz The Chicago investment firm paid $84 million, or $350,000/unit, for the property,...
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...
Dwight Capital has provided two bridge loans totaling $582 million against a pair of apartment properties, in San Jose and Hayward, Calif, owned by MC Investment Partners The loans, funded through the New York company’s mortgage REIT, Dwight...