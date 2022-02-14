Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Austin Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has delivered a three-story office building with 124,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The building, dubbed Uplands II, is at 5301 Southwest Parkway Tenants include Tricentis, a software testing company, and...
Dallas Morning News Kennington Commercial has bought Waters Ridge Tech II and III, a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet in Lewisville, Texas, about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Dallas investor...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on Aura McKinney, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Trinsic Residential Group is developing the project, with 12 three-story buildings, north of State Highway 121 on Stacy...
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...
Kenoshacom Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 1 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction at 10601 38th St in Kenosha, Wis, about 32 miles south of Milwaukee The e-commerce giant will take its space when the...