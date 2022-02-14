Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that TikTok has agreed to lease about 126,000 square feet of office space at 300 Colorado, a 353,000-sf office building in downtown Austin, Texas The social media company is said to be occupying the top six floors...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...
Cincinnaticom A venture of NorthPointe Group and PLK Communities is planning to build Veridian Delhi Towne Square, a 180-unit apartment property in Delhi Township, Ohio, about six miles west of Cincinnati The project will be built at 5025 Delhi...
Phoenix Business Journal Creation Equity is planning to build Ten85, a 5 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Phoenix developer will build the property north of the Baseline Road and South Oglesby Road intersection, about 34...
REJournalscom Vita Residential has opened the 240-unit Jewel Apartments in O’Fallon, Mo The Franklin, Tenn, developer broke ground on the project in the summer of 2020 It cost $412 million to build The property, at 9200 Veterans Memorial...
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Austin Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has delivered a three-story office building with 124,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The building, dubbed Uplands II, is at 5301 Southwest Parkway Tenants include Tricentis, a software testing company, and...