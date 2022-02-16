Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and MG Properties Group has paid $143 million, or $362,944/unit, for the 394-unit Stone Cliff Apartments in Aurora, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and MG, of San Diego, purchased the property from a...
Triangle Business Journal Harbor Group International has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties totaling 980 units in Raleigh and Cary, NC, for $19758 million, or about $201,612/unit Damsen Residential was the seller Harbor paid $79...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $325 million, or $121/sf, for a 268 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Bondurant, Iowa The purchase, from Mesirow's sale-leaseback capital unit, used a zero cash-flow structure The deal...
Provender Partners has paid $67 million, or $212/sf, for a pair of cold-storage warehouse properties with 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, NH The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, which specializes in industrial properties leased to food-related...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $825 million, or $16221/sf, for two office buildings with 508,590 square feet at 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Salt...
LA Apartments has paid $30 million, or $303,030/unit, for a portfolio of six apartment properties with 99 units in the Del Rey and Venice Beach neighborhoods of Los Angeles The local investment and management company purchased the properties from a...
Sares Regis Group has paid $11825 million, or $379,006/unit, for Arboretum at South Mountain, a 312-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Caspian Properties, which had acquired...