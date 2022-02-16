Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business R&B Realty Group is converting the 87,072-square-foot office building at 32 West 39th St in midtown Manhattan into office condominiums and would sell full-floor units ranging in size from 3,970 to 8,371 sf Units...
Crain’s New York Business Tankhouse, a Brooklyn, NY, developer, has filed plans to build a 91,000-square-foot mixed-use building in that borough’s Fort Greene section The project is being built on the site of a long-shuttered gas station...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rising rental rates might have played a role in December’s decline in the rent collection rate at professionally managed apartments, to 92 percent from 931 percent in November The latest rent...
SILivecom Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Sterling National Bank, which had provided senior financing against the Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY, have filed a consensual foreclosure agreement with the owner of the 340,000-square-foot...
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that TikTok has agreed to lease about 126,000 square feet of office space at 300 Colorado, a 353,000-sf office building in downtown Austin, Texas The social media company is said to be occupying the top six floors...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
Commercial Observer More than four years after announcing plans to build a luxury condominium project on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Extell Development has lined up $967 million of construction financing for the 69-story property Bank OZK, the...
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...