REBusiness Online Northbridge Partners has broken ground on a 396,375-square-foot industrial project in Boylston, Mass Construction of the project, on a 555-acre site at 80 Pine Hill Drive, will be completed by the end of the year Cambridge Bank has...
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
Austin Business Journal Endeavor Real Estate Group has lined up $11015 million of construction financing for the latest phase of its Gulch Union mixed-use project in Nashville, Tenn IBC Bank was the lender Endeavor, an Austin, Texas, developer, is...
Triangle Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to build a seven-story apartment project with 187 units in downtown Raleigh, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, dubbed Alexan Glenwood South, on a nearly one-acre...
Triangle Business Journal COC Real Estate Co has plans to build a flex-industrial project as part of the Chatham Park development that’s under construction in Pittsboro, NC, about 33 miles west of Raleigh, NC The company is planning to build...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of StoneHawk Capital Partners and Origin Investments is planning to build a 285-unit apartment complex in Dallas The project is being planned for a development site at Good Latimer Expressway and Louise Avenue that...
Crain’s New York Business R&B Realty Group is converting the 87,072-square-foot office building at 32 West 39th St in midtown Manhattan into office condominiums and would sell full-floor units ranging in size from 3,970 to 8,371 sf Units...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has plans to build a 141,360-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer has proposed the industrial project for a 271-acre site at the...
Crain’s New York Business Tankhouse, a Brooklyn, NY, developer, has filed plans to build a 91,000-square-foot mixed-use building in that borough’s Fort Greene section The project is being built on the site of a long-shuttered gas station...