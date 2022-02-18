Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington REIT has paid $1056 million, or $271,465/unit, for the 389-unit Carlyle of Sandy Springs apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga The Washington, DC, REIT bought the 50-year-old property from Spyglass Capital...
REBusiness Online Northbridge Partners has broken ground on a 396,375-square-foot industrial project in Boylston, Mass Construction of the project, on a 555-acre site at 80 Pine Hill Drive, will be completed by the end of the year Cambridge Bank has...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Westmount Realty Capital has paid $21 million, or about $10966/sf, for Plaza 85 Business Park, a 191,500-square-foot industrial property in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga The Dallas company bought the nine-building...
Triangle Business Journal Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments has bought the Miami North Office Park, a 74,500-square-foot mixed-use complex in Durham, NC, for $1825 million, or about $24497/sf TME Investments sold the single-story property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by BlackSand Capital has paid $34725 million, or $694,500/room, for the 500-room Royal Lahaina Resort in Lahaina, Hawaii The Honolulu investment firm purchased the property from Pleasant...
Granite Properties has acquired First Avenue Plaza, a two-building office property with 264,000 square feet in Denver The Dallas company bought the property from a fund managed by Black Creek Group, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp, which had...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Richard R Soto has paid $385 million, or $385,000/unit, for the 100-unit Lennox apartment property in Las Vegas Interwest Capital Group sold the property, at 430 East Cactus Ave, and was represented in...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided a $1969 million loan against 70 Hudson St, a 431,281-square-foot office building along the Jersey City, NJ waterfront The financing facilitated the 12-story property’s purchase, by a venture of Vision...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...