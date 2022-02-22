Log In or Subscribe to read more
Duke Realty Corp has begun construction of a 261,892-square-foot speculative warehouse on a 21-acre site in Piscataway, NJ, near the New Jersey Turnpike The project, at 1570 South Washington Ave, is near interstates 287 and 95 and just minutes from...
Austin Business Journal CelLink Corp plans to occupy a 295,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The San Carlos, Calif, company is taking its space at Building 1 in the Gateway35 Commerce Center,...
San Antonio Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building its first project in San Antonio, a 490,083-square-foot warehouse in the city’s East Side neighborhood The industrial project, dubbed Connection Park Logistics Center, is...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Phoenix Hospitality Group and Hawkins Family Partners LP is breaking ground in June on a $35 million hotel and conference center project in Marble Falls, Texas, about 90 miles north of downtown San Antonio...
Houston Business Journal Work is expected to start next month on a 507,000-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial building in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston Article, a Vancouver, British Columbia, online furniture retailer, will has...
REJournalscom Murphy Development Group is welcoming the first tenants to Highpoint at 8000 North, a 153-unit apartment property in downtown Skokie, Ill The Chicago developer broke ground on the 12-story property, at 8000 Lincoln Ave, in 2018 It has...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A subsidiary of Greystar Real Estate Partners is buying a 93-acre development site in St Petersburg, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment and industrial project The Charleston, SC, company is buying the site, on the...
Orlando Business Journal Asolo Acquisitions & Development has filed plans to build a 348-unit apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is planning the project for three parcels at 4703, 4739 and 4801 Hofner Ave,...
Parkview Financial has provided a $425 million mortgage for the purchase and redevelopment of the 496-room Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs, Colo The loan, arranged by the Davies Group of George Smith Partners, facilitated the property’s $25...