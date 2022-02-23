Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has bought a two-building office and warehouse property in Forney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The buildings total more than 4 million square feet and are near US Highway 80 and FM 548...
Colliers Mortgage has provided a $25 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the 112-unit Satori Boutique Apartments in Minneapolis The loan fully amortizes over its 40-year...
IBorrow has provided $52 million of financing against the Edge Student Village, a 240-unit and 798-bed student-housing property next to Temple University’s main campus in Philadelphia The property, at 1601 North 15th St, is owned by Emet...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $1255 million of financing for the purchase of Roadrunner on McDowell, a 356-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz KB Investment Development Co of Irvine,...
Austin Business Journal CelLink Corp plans to occupy a 295,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The San Carlos, Calif, company is taking its space at Building 1 in the Gateway35 Commerce Center,...
San Antonio Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building its first project in San Antonio, a 490,083-square-foot warehouse in the city’s East Side neighborhood The industrial project, dubbed Connection Park Logistics Center, is...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Phoenix Hospitality Group and Hawkins Family Partners LP is breaking ground in June on a $35 million hotel and conference center project in Marble Falls, Texas, about 90 miles north of downtown San Antonio...
Houston Business Journal Work is expected to start next month on a 507,000-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial building in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston Article, a Vancouver, British Columbia, online furniture retailer, will has...
Dallas Business Journal KDC is breaking ground on April 15 on a 17 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property at McKinney and Lemmon avenues in the city’s Uptown area It will consist of two...