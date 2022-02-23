Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AMLI Residential has bought Midtown Miami 29, a 309-unit apartment property in Miami, for $10417 million, or about $337,120/unit The Chicago REIT purchased the 20-story complex from a venture of Mesirow...
ColRich has paid $661 million, or $344,270/unit, for Skyview 3322, a 192-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer purchased the property from a Los Angeles investor in a deal brokered by Berkadia The three-story property, at...
Eli Lilly and Co has leased 334,000 square feet at 15 Necco St, a proposed office and life-science building in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood The pharmaceutical company would house its Institute for Genetic Medicine in the building and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Core Property Capital has sold Sandy Springs Gateway, a 121,370-square-foot shopping center in suburban Atlanta, for $405 million, or about $33369/sf The Atlanta company sold the retail property, at 4600 Roswell Road in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Radco Cos has bought Skyhouse Midtown, a 320-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood for $131 million, or $409,375/unit The Atlanta company bought the 23-story property from its developer, a...
LA Business First MWest Holdings has paid $485 million, or $515,957/unit, for 442 Residences, a 94-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company purchased the seven-story property from Ensemble Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc in December took title to the Lloyd Center retail property in Portland, Ore The mortgage REIT six years ago had provided $177 million of financing against the 15...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has bought a two-building office and warehouse property in Forney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The buildings total more than 4 million square feet and are near US Highway 80 and FM 548...
Berkadia last year handled a whopping $68 billion of deal volume, including a record $27 billion of investment sales That compares with the $351 billion of total volume the company completed in 2020, when it was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic...