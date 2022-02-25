Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Park Square Homes has filed plans to build a 322-unit apartment project in Kissimmee, Fla, about 23 miles south of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 50-acre development site along Carroll Street near its...
South Florida Business Journal Combo Group has proposed building a 97-unit apartment project on a 171-acre development site in Miami’s Fontainebleau neighborhood The Miami Lakes, Fla, affiliate of LF Development, is planning the project for a...
East Coast Warehouse and Distribution is building a 175,000-square-foot warehouse as part of the Tradepoint Atlantic Logistics Center at Sparrows Point in Baltimore The Elizabeth, NJ, logistics company expects to finish the temperature-controlled...
Crain’s New York Business Quadrum Global is planning two luxury condominium buildings with a total of 171 units in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The London developer will build the property at 29 Huron St, which will have units...
Louisville Business First LDG Development will break ground soon on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit apartment property in Fairdale, Ky The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the 14-building property at 6501 Old New Cut Road, about 10 miles south of...
Austin Business Journal Jackson Shaw Co plans to break ground in April on the first phase of the CrossPoint Business District in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project on 224...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton is planning to redevelop a two-building office campus in suburban Dallas into a customer service center The luxury goods manufacturer had purchased the 160,000-square-foot property, at 2901 Kinweset Parkway in...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has sold the 171-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel for $743 million, or about $434,503/room Dynamic City Capital of Provo, Utah,...
South Florida Business Journal Benjamin Group has bought the Morea Apartments, a 327-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1455 million, or about $444,954/unit The Garden City, NY, company acquired the property from an affiliate of Fairfield...