Marc Feliciano, chief investment officer of real state for the Americas at investment manager DWS Group, has been named global head of real estate, private markets at Manulife Investment Management At DWS, Feliciano, a 30-year industry veteran, also...
Seward & Kissel has named Camille Paulus as counsel in its New York real estate group Paulus joins the law firm from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where she was an associate She advises a wide range of parties, from economic...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has hired Trevor Ritter as managing director in its recently opened Atlanta office Ritter joins the Plano, Texas, lender from KeyBank Real Estate Capital, where he was a loan producer focused on writing agency and bridge...
Stockbridge Capital Group has named David Park as a managing director to focus on acquisitions, the raising of capital and portfolio strategy for its opportunistic and platform business Park joins the San Francisco investment manager, which has $249...
Brian P Ward, the former chief executive of Trimont Global Real Estate Advisors, has been named chief executive of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, a Seattle lender that specializes in providing short-term loans against residential and commercial...
Biran Patel, the former chairman of the Asian-American Hotel Owners Association, has been named senior vice president and national director of Marcus & Millichap’s hospitality division In his new role, Patel will oversee the unit, which...
Doug Bouquard has been named chief executive of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, effective April 25, filling a post that has been vacant since last year, when Greta Guggenheim had retired Her responsibilities were then taken on by Matthew Coleman,...
Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has hired Matt LoPiccolo as first vice president to focus on investment sales in the San Diego area involving retail properties, including shopping centers and properties that are net leased to single tenants...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Matt Hazelton and Cory Villaume as senior directors in its Minneapolis office to handle retail property investment sales in the area specifically and the Midwest in general The two joined JLL from CBRE, where they both...