Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report John Hancock Life Insurance has sold the 302,000-square-foot Windsor Commons office complex in West Windsor, NJ The two-building complex, at 7 and 9 Roszel Road, are close to downtown Princeton, NJ, and...
Broad Street Realty has agreed to pay $122 million, or $508,333/unit, for the 240-unit Midtown Row student-housing property next to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va The Bethesda, Md, company had developed the property, in return...
LA Business First Golden Bee Properties has paid $37 million, or $258,741/unit, for the Southfield West and East Apartments in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management firm purchased with 143-unit property from a private investor...
Charlotte Business Journal GVA Property Management has bought Ashford Village, a 423-unit apartment complex in Gastonia, NC, for $585 million, or about $138,298/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the two-story property from Gindi Equities of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continue to rise and were up in January by another 165 percent when compared with December, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index As was the...
REBusiness Online Hogdon Group plans to build a 298,389-square-foot industrial property at the corner of West Sunset Road and Raphael Riviera Way in Spring Valley, Nev, about 13 miles south of Las Vegas The Colton, Calif, developer plans to break...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has completed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp and has sold a 39 percent stake in 95 of Monmouth’s 126 properties to an institutional investor for $587 million The Newton, Mass,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has sold its 50 percent stake in the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago to its partner, the Alaska Permanent Fund No cash was exchanged, as the Alaska fund assumed Macerich’s $18626 million...
Multi-Housing News Next Round Asset Management has paid $42 million, or $115,384/unit, for Standard Raintree, a 364-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Fremont, Calif, company purchased the property from SPL Cos, which had acquired it in...