REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson has opened the Larking, a 341-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The local developer broke ground on the $100 million project in 2019 The 16-story property, at 615 South 8th St, has studio, one-, two-...
Multi-Housing News Century Communities Inc has broken ground on the 425-unit Lincoln Station Apartments in Lone Tree, Colo The Greenwood Village, Colo, developer is building the property at 10273 Park Meadows Drive, about 17 miles south of Denver It...
South Florida Business Journal Cevera Real Estate Ventures has bought Tropical Park Plaza, a 72,294-square-foot retail property in Miami for $2525 million, or about $34927/sf A Miami-based investor sold the property, which sits on five acres at...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has plans to build an eight-story apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, about 11 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property, dubbed Soleste Pompano Beach, for a...
Charlotte Business Journal GVA Property Management has bought Ashford Village, a 423-unit apartment complex in Gastonia, NC, for $585 million, or about $138,298/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the two-story property from Gindi Equities of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures has topped out 334 St Pete’s Residences, a 24-story apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Miami developer is building the 220-unit property at 334 Second Ave South It will have more than...
South Florida Business Journal Turnberry Associates has proposed developing a 14-story office and retail building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the project, dubbed Two Turnberry, for a 337-acre site at 750 NE 199th St, near its...
South Florida Business Journal Carpe Real Estate is building a 26-story mixed-use building in North Miami Beach, Fla The New York developer has proposed the project for a 101-acre parking lot site at 2050 NE 164th St Plans for the property, which is...
Louisville Business First Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has agreed to fully lease LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3, a 208,320-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Louisville, Ky The building, at 3308 South...