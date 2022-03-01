Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by TLC Management has paid $698 million, or $256,617/unit, for Iroquois Club, a 272-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment and management company...
Louisville Business First Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has agreed to fully lease LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3, a 208,320-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Louisville, Ky The building, at 3308 South...
Crain’s Chicago Business Hilton Worldwide has terminated its management agreement with Conrad Chicago, a 289-room hotel at 101 East Erie St in Chicago that is facing a foreclosure lawsuit The brand partner decided to leave after the...
Louisville Business First LDG Development will break ground soon on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit apartment property in Fairdale, Ky The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the 14-building property at 6501 Old New Cut Road, about 10 miles south of...
Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
DBusinesscom A venture of Magna International and LAN Manufacturing has agreed to lease 296,000 square feet of industrial space at the 618,000-sf industrial property formerly known as Sakthi Industrial Campus in Detroit The venture, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report San Francisco and San Jose, Calif, remain the country’s multifamily laggards as they’re the only markets among the country’s largest where rents last year remained below their pre-pandemic...
Eli Lilly and Co has leased 334,000 square feet at 15 Necco St, a proposed office and life-science building in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood The pharmaceutical company would house its Institute for Genetic Medicine in the building and...
REJournalscom Murphy Development Group is welcoming the first tenants to Highpoint at 8000 North, a 153-unit apartment property in downtown Skokie, Ill The Chicago developer broke ground on the 12-story property, at 8000 Lincoln Ave, in 2018 It has...