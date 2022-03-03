Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Tishman Speyer will redevelop a 178-acre former steel mill site in Pittsburgh into a mixed-use facility to be called Hazelwood Green The New York developer is partnering on the redevelopment with Almono LLP, a consortium of a few...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Airport 48 Industrial, a 146,526-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The local investor is building the property on a 10-acre site at 3232 South 48th St Completion is slated for the fourth...
The Real Deal RXR Realty and Georgia Green Ventures have been selected by the town board of Riverhead, NY, on Long Island, to redevelop the lot surrounding its commuter train station in a project that could cost between $110 million and $125 million...
Atlanta Business Chronicle GE Pension Trust is offering for sale 1180 Peachtree St NE, a 669,711-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the property, also known as the Symphony Tower The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mast Capital has bought Saddlebrook Resort, a 500-room condominium-hotel property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Miami company teamed with Amzak Capital Management on the purchase of the...
South Florida Business Journal A Miami-based company managed by Daniel Sabag and Javier Banos Machado has filed plans to build a 132-unit apartment project in that city The property, which will be called the Cauley Point Apartments, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $2147 million of construction financing for the Palms of Plantation assisted-living project in Plantation, Fla SageStone Development Partners is building the three-story property on 58 acres...
Multi-Housing News Thompson Thrift Residential has broken ground on Notch66, a 336-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 2514 Main St, about 40 miles north of Denver Watermark...
REJournalscom A venture of Albion Residential and Koplar Properties is planning to build Albion West End, a 293-unit apartment property in St Louis Work on the 30-story property, at 4974 Lindell Blvd, is scheduled to start this fall Plans call for...