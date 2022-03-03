Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Link Logistics has secured tenants to fully lease two of its industrial properties in Glendale Heights, Ill, a suburb of Chicago United Business Mail agreed to fully lease the 150,784-square-foot building at 101 Regency Drive,...
Crain’s Chicago Business VillageMD has agreed to lease 50,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company previously had been leasing 33,000 sf at 125 South Clark St, less than a mile away...
Starwood Property Trust is the latest mortgage REIT to report it had a record 2021, in terms of loan originations The Miami company originated 33 loans totaling $44 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing full-year originations to 72 loans...
Louisville Business First Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has agreed to fully lease LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3, a 208,320-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Louisville, Ky The building, at 3308 South...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continue to rise and were up in January by another 165 percent when compared with December, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index As was the...
Ready Capital Corp in last year's fourth quarter originated more than 60 loans totaling $15 billion under its national bridge lending platform, bringing the platform's volume for the full year to a record $37 billion In contrast, in 2020, the New...
Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
DBusinesscom A venture of Magna International and LAN Manufacturing has agreed to lease 296,000 square feet of industrial space at the 618,000-sf industrial property formerly known as Sakthi Industrial Campus in Detroit The venture, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report San Francisco and San Jose, Calif, remain the country’s multifamily laggards as they’re the only markets among the country’s largest where rents last year remained below their pre-pandemic...