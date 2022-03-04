Log In or Subscribe to read more
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to pay $3287 million, or $950,000/room, for the recently completed W Nashville Hotel, with 346 rooms in Nashville, Tenn The Orlando, Fla, REIT is buying the property from its developer, Twelfth Avenue Realty...
Pine Tree, in partnership with a US state pension fund, has paid $659 million, or $24434/sf, for Sunset Esplanade, a 269,710-square-foot retail center in Hillsboro, Ore The Northbrook, Ill, real estate investor purchased the property from BIG...
South Florida Business Journal The city of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, has paid $1583 million, or about $1,739/sf, for the 9,102-square-foot retail building at 18500 Collins Ave in that south Florida city An affiliate of MMG Equity Partners was the...
Cincinnati Business Courier Core5 Industrial Partners is breaking ground soon on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot industrial property in Florence, Ky The Atlanta developer is building the property at 7900 Foundation Drive, right...
Crain’s Chicago Business Broadshore Capital Partners is offering for sale Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Los Angeles investor has tapped Newmark to market the property, which is expected to sell for more...
Brookfield, through its real estate secondaries business, has recapitalized a portfolio of 31 industrial properties with 38 million square feet that was held through a fund sponsored by Longpoint Realty Partners The deal, valued at $700 million,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Cleveland Business Journal Playhouse Square is offering for sale the Lumen, a 318-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer tapped JLL to market the property, which is expected to sell for $159 million Playhouse Square developed the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mast Capital has bought Saddlebrook Resort, a 500-room condominium-hotel property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Miami company teamed with Amzak Capital Management on the purchase of the...