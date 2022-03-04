Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Pine Tree, in partnership with a US state pension fund, has paid $659 million, or $24434/sf, for Sunset Esplanade, a 269,710-square-foot retail center in Hillsboro, Ore The Northbrook, Ill, real estate investor purchased the property from BIG...
South Florida Business Journal The city of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, has paid $1583 million, or about $1,739/sf, for the 9,102-square-foot retail building at 18500 Collins Ave in that south Florida city An affiliate of MMG Equity Partners was the...
Brookfield, through its real estate secondaries business, has recapitalized a portfolio of 31 industrial properties with 38 million square feet that was held through a fund sponsored by Longpoint Realty Partners The deal, valued at $700 million,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mast Capital has bought Saddlebrook Resort, a 500-room condominium-hotel property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Miami company teamed with Amzak Capital Management on the purchase of the...
Milwaukee Business Journal A partnership of Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has paid $243 million, or $12357/sf, for the 196,656-square-foot LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The venture purchased the industrial...
Commercial Observer Wildflower Ltd has sold a 3,305-unit self-storage facility at 3350 Park Ave in the Bronx, NY, to Storage Post Self Storage for $64 million, or $19,364/unit JPMorgan supplied $28 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the...
GI Partners has paid $5813 million, $354/sf, for the 164,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3 Burlington Woods in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The San Francisco investment manager bought the four-story building from a venture of...