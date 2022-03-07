Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the 24-story Ascent South End mixed-use building in Charlotte, NC A venture of Greystar and White Point Partners is building the property at 1714 South Blvd, near East and West boulevards It...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is about to start on the 120,000-square-foot CrossRidge One office building in Indian Island, NC CrossRidge Development is building the property as part of its 190-acre CrossRidge Center mixed-use project...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hills Properties has broken ground on Vantage at Anderson Towne Center, a 224-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Blue Ash, Ohio, developer is building the property at 7832 Five Mile Road It will have one- and...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
Dwight Capital has provided $6098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 334-unit Deer Springs Apartments in northwest Las Vegas The loan marks the eight...
Houston Business Journal Wolf Capital Partners has bought the 120,000-square-foot Heights Medical Tower in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Heins Properties brokered the deal for the buyer JLL arranged an undisclosed amount...
Dallas Morning News Pegasus Real Estate has bought the Rienzi at Turtle Creek, a 152-unit apartment property in Dallas’ Oak Lawn district The company acquired the property from an unidentified Chicago investor that had owned it since 2019 The...
REBusiness Online TWG will break ground soon on Grata at Totem Lake, a 125-unit apartment property in Kirkland, Wash The Indianapolis developer will build the property at 12410 NE Totem Lake Way, about 18 miles northeast of Seattle The seven-story...