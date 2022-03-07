Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined last month by $174 billion, to $2206 billion, or 387 percent of the $56958 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The delinquency...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
Commercial Property Executive Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company, has agreed to pre-lease 427,000 square feet at the Alexandria Point office and research and development property that’s under development in San Diego Alexandria...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2015-SG1, because of what it says was a “lack of progress” in the resolution of loans that are in special servicing and the “continued...
Industrial rents in Nashville, Tenn, increased by 63 percent last year, topping all other markets in the country in terms of rent growth, according to Commercial Edge Nationally, industrial rents increased by an average of 4 percent Demand has...
REBusiness Online Link Logistics has secured tenants to fully lease two of its industrial properties in Glendale Heights, Ill, a suburb of Chicago United Business Mail agreed to fully lease the 150,784-square-foot building at 101 Regency Drive,...
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Crain’s Chicago Business VillageMD has agreed to lease 50,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company previously had been leasing 33,000 sf at 125 South Clark St, less than a mile away...
Louisville Business First Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has agreed to fully lease LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3, a 208,320-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Louisville, Ky The building, at 3308 South...