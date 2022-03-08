Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
Commercial Property Executive Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company, has agreed to pre-lease 427,000 square feet at the Alexandria Point office and research and development property that’s under development in San Diego Alexandria...
Industrial rents in Nashville, Tenn, increased by 63 percent last year, topping all other markets in the country in terms of rent growth, according to Commercial Edge Nationally, industrial rents increased by an average of 4 percent Demand has...
The Real Deal RXR Realty and Georgia Green Ventures have been selected by the town board of Riverhead, NY, on Long Island, to redevelop the lot surrounding its commuter train station in a project that could cost between $110 million and $125 million...
Commercial Observer Wildflower Ltd has sold a 3,305-unit self-storage facility at 3350 Park Ave in the Bronx, NY, to Storage Post Self Storage for $64 million, or $19,364/unit JPMorgan supplied $28 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the...
Multi-Housing News BRP Cos has secured $294 million of debt and equity financing for the construction of 500 Main St, a 477-unit apartment property in New Rochelle, NY The debt financing is comprised of $200 million of bonds issued through the New...
REBusiness Online Link Logistics has secured tenants to fully lease two of its industrial properties in Glendale Heights, Ill, a suburb of Chicago United Business Mail agreed to fully lease the 150,784-square-foot building at 101 Regency Drive,...
Triangle Business Journal GVA Real Estate Investments has bought the 228-unit Midtown Crossing Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $546 million, or about $239,474/unit The three-story property, which sits on 23 acres at 317 Lynn Road, was built in 1997...