Lincoln Property Co has acquired a 120,000-square-foot industrial warehouse and office building at 10 Trotter Drive in Medway, Mass, about 30 miles southeast of Boston, for $217 million, or $18083/sf The Dallas developer bought the property from...
An affiliate of Box Equities has purchased a 175,000-square-foot medical product-supply facility in Toano, Va, for $22 million, or $12571/sf The New York investor bought the two-story property from MICPAR Realty LLC of Williamsburg, Va, in a deal...
An investment group led by Kennedy Wilson has paid $264 million for three apartment properties with 905 units in Idaho, Washington and New Mexico The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager owns a 50 percent stake in the group, which had purchased...
Rentvcom Life Bridge Capital has paid $306 million, or $208,163/unit, for the 147-unit Aviator Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo The Roanoke, Va, investment firm purchased the property from an affiliate of Crossbeam Capital, which had acquired...
Multi-Housing News Cleghorn Capital has paid $243 million, or $121,500/unit, for the 200-unit Breeze River Apartments in Newport News, Va The 18-building property, at 168 Heritage Way, was purchased from Cohen Investment Group of Norfolk, Va, which...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $105 million, or $340,909/unit, for the Stratford, a 308-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from 3rd Ave Investments, which had acquired it in 2018 for $328...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Orlando Business Journal Grand Peaks Properties Inc has acquired the 468-unit Vista Way apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $90 million, or about $192,308/unit The Denver real estate company bought the complex from Walt Disney Parks & Resort...
South Florida Business Journal LiveWell at Coral Plaza, a 140-bed assisted-living facility in Margate, Fla, has sold for $16 million, or about $114,286/unit A company managed by Yanir Shmaryou of Miami sold the property to RSR Senior Residences,...