Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has started offering loans for the construction of affordable-housing properties The lender, which already has funded $70 million under the program, has partnered with a third-party investor and funds its share off its balance sheet It...
REBusiness Online Larken Associates is close to completing the 272-unit Reserve at Crosswicks apartment complex in Bordentown, NJ The property, at 596 US Route 206, is about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia and has one- and two-bedroom units It...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Dacra, L Catterton Real Estate and Brookfield Properties is breaking ground in the fourth quarter on the 180,000-square-foot Ursa office building in Miami’s Design District The 15-story property is...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has proposed building a 382-unit apartment complex on a portion of the former Johnson & Wales University campus in North Miami The project, dubbed Manor Biscayne, is being planned for a 312-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has filed plans to build a 367-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being proposed for a 13-acre development site at 7575 Universal Blvd, which the Wellington, Fla, developer had...
Multi-Housing News Aspen Heights Partners is planning to build Aspen Heights Bloomington, a 671-bed student-housing property in Bloomington, Ind The Austin developer will build the property at 703 West Gourley Pike, about a half mile from Indiana...
Dallas Morning News Verizon Wireless is developing a data-center property with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The telecommunications company is building the tech campus on a 24-acre site between State Highway...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the 24-story Ascent South End mixed-use building in Charlotte, NC A venture of Greystar and White Point Partners is building the property at 1714 South Blvd, near East and West boulevards It...