Berkadia has started offering loans for the construction of affordable-housing properties The lender, which already has funded $70 million under the program, has partnered with a third-party investor and funds its share off its balance sheet It...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $38 million of financing against the 162-room Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio The loan, with a 30-month term and two six-month extension options, was arranged by Hodges Ward...
Fannie Mae provided $965 million of senior financing, under its Sponsor-initiated affordability program, against the 569-unit Cityside Huntington Metro apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va Berkadia's affordable-housing...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Dwight Capital has provided $6098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 334-unit Deer Springs Apartments in northwest Las Vegas The loan marks the eight...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BrightSpire Capital Inc last year originated 64 loans totaling $19 billion, increasing its portfolio of loans and preferred equity investments to $35 billion from $24 billion a year earlier The New York...
Dwight Capital has provided $305 million of bridge financing against the newly constructed Retreat at Grand Prairie, a 154-unit seniors-housing property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The loan, originated through Dwight Mortgage Trust,...
Rabina Properties has secured $540 million in construction financing for the 450,000-square-foot office and residential building it’s constructing at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan Bank OZK of Little Rock, Ark, provided a $410 million...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 27 loans totaling $193 billion last year, with $650 million of that coming in the final quarter That's up from $5263 million in 2020, but fell short of the $29 billion it originated in 2019, before the...