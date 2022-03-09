Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by 334 percent in February, to $3463 billion, according to Trepp Inc Loans against retail and hotel properties continue to comprise nearly three-quarters of that volume...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $23772 million CMBS loan against the Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY, has been sent back to special servicing The transfer, highlighted this morning in a TreppWire Trading Alert, noted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined last month by $174 billion, to $2206 billion, or 387 percent of the $56958 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The delinquency...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2015-SG1, because of what it says was a “lack of progress” in the resolution of loans that are in special servicing and the “continued...
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Torchlight Investors has successfully restructured the onerous ground leases tied to the former Hilton Times Square Hotel in Manhattan, paving the way for the property’s sale The 476-room hotel had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY, has been sold to a venture of a pair of Binghamton, NY,- area families for $1372 million, resulting in a $4136 million loss to the CMBS trust that had held a $4746 million...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...