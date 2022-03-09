Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last year, $1211 billion of Freddie Mac loans securitized through the agency’s K-series transactions were defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, according to Kroll Bond...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $23772 million CMBS loan against the Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY, has been sent back to special servicing The transfer, highlighted this morning in a TreppWire Trading Alert, noted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined last month by $174 billion, to $2206 billion, or 387 percent of the $56958 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The delinquency...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2015-SG1, because of what it says was a “lack of progress” in the resolution of loans that are in special servicing and the “continued...
Industrial rents in Nashville, Tenn, increased by 63 percent last year, topping all other markets in the country in terms of rent growth, according to Commercial Edge Nationally, industrial rents increased by an average of 4 percent Demand has...
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Starwood Property Trust is the latest mortgage REIT to report it had a record 2021, in terms of loan originations The Miami company originated 33 loans totaling $44 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing full-year originations to 72 loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continue to rise and were up in January by another 165 percent when compared with December, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index As was the...