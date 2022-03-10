Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate Weekly Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground for 25 North Lex, a 500-unit apartment property at 25 North Lexington Ave in White Plains, NY The White Plains Common Council in 2016 approved the estimated $275 million development,...
REJournalscom A venture of Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC and Midas Enterprises is planning a mixed-use building with a hotel and residential condominiums at the intersection of Forsyth Blvd and North Central Ave in Clayton, Mo, about nine...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by 334 percent in February, to $3463 billion, according to Trepp Inc Loans against retail and hotel properties continue to comprise nearly three-quarters of that volume...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has bought the 66,606-square-foot Palmetto Park Center office building in downtown Boca Raton, Fla, for $252 million, or about $37834/sf A company managed by Alex Kurkin of Aventura, Fla, was the seller...
Triad Business Journal Ground is breaking next month on The Novus, a 27-story residential building in downtown Durham, NC Austin Lawrence Partners of Aspen, Colo, is building the property at 400 West Main St It will have 54 condominiums, 188...
REJournalscom Stoneleigh Cos has opened Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Barrington, Ill, investor broke ground on the four-story property, at 380 Randolph Ave, in 2020 It has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Dallas Morning News Legacy Partners is building the Merit, a 296-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Forest City, Calif, company is developing the property with a $20 million equity injection from Pondmoon Capital...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Intrepid Equity Investments has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Austin, Texas, developer is building the property, which will be called...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Dallas-area businessmen is expected to start construction soon on a mixed-use project in Allen, Texas The venture consists of Buddy Cramer, who co-founded the Katy Trail Ice House bar and grill; Ray Washburne, a...